WGN-TV to air donation drive ‘Helping After Harvey’ in partnership with the American Red Cross

CHICAGO, September 5, 2017 – On Wednesday, September 6, Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV will be partnering with the American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois in “Helping After Harvey,” a donation drive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey throughout the newscasts of the day: WGN Morning News, WGN Midday News, WGN Evening News, WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten. WGN News reporter Patrick Elwood will be LIVE from the Houston area covering the recovery effort from the ground. As well, WGN News will be reporting LIVE from the Chicago Red Cross offices at 2200 W. Harrison.

Viewers will be asked to text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation or go to RedCross.org to donate. Donations made by check should be made payable to “American Red Cross.” Please put HARVEY RELIEF on the memo line and mail the check to: American Red Cross, 2200 W Harrison St, Chicago, IL 60612.

More information about Harvey can be found at WGNTV.com/Harvey, including Chicago-based relief efforts and interviews with Chicagoans actively helping victims in Houston and surrounding areas.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Viewers may also call 1-800-RED-CROSS to make a contribution. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from Hurricane Harvey and other disasters.

WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com