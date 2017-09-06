WGN-TV announces 2017-2018 Chicago Blackhawks schedule

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks are back on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV for the 2017-2018 NHL season. This year’s WGN-TV Blackhawks schedule starts with a preseason game against Original Six foe Detroit on September 21st. The first regular season game is against Columbus on October 7th. Highlights of the schedule include an early season matchup vs. last year’s first-round playoff opponent Nashville; a January road game vs. Stanley Cup-defending champion Pittsburgh; and two games vs. reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. Overall, WGN will televise 22 Blackhawks games (two preseason and 20 regular season) with pregame and postgame shows for selected games. A complete schedule of games is below:

WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com