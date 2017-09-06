× Suburban library official removed from office due to homosexuality comments

DOWNER’S GROVE, Ill. — A suburban official has been kicked off the Downer’s Grove library board over controversial comments about homosexuality.

The board voted 6-0 to remove Arthur Jaros.

The vote came after an online report that Jaros reportedly questioned why library staff members needed training on inclusion and diversity.

According to the report, Jaros went on to say that the staff should protect children from exposure to homosexuals and homosexual lifestyles.

Jaros said the account of his comments are inaccurate.

He has filed a defamation lawsuit over the report.