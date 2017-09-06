Rockford cop delivers own baby

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A very special moment for police officer in Rockford who delivered his own baby, but not before some very scary moments.

Officer James Nachampassack was on duty early Sunday morning when his girlfriend, Phenh Thammavong, called to say she was going into labor.

He went straight home to drive her to the hospital but along the way they decided the baby was not going to wait.

He pulled into a hotel parking lot and called 911, but their little boy arrived before paramedics.

Little Leo weighed 7 lbs., 2 oz. and is doing well.