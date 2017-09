Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Mitch Trubisky is one step closer to taking Mike Glennon's job.

Glennon is still the Bears starting quarterback, but Trubisky leapfrogged Mark Sanchez on the depth chart Wednesday, sliding into the backup role.

The Ringer's Robert Mays is well-versed on the Bears ongoing QB saga.

He joined Jarrett Payton on Sports Feed to share his thoughts on the increasingly awkward situation, the potential dominance of the Bears front seven and NFL players impact on social movements.