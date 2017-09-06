Reinsdorf tells story of Krause’s hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jerry Krause, the late GM of the Bulls, will be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame Friday. Krause earned induction just weeks after his passing this spring.

Krause was the GM for the Bulls six championships in the 1990's and with the exception of Michael Jordan acquired every player on those championship teams. Krause also hired Phil Jackson in the summer of 1989.

Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf hired Krause in 1985 and told Dan Roan the story that led to Krause's unlikely hiring as Bulls GM.