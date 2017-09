× Possible pipe-bomb explosion at post office in East Chicago, Ind.

EAST CHICAGO — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) is investigating an explosion at the East Chicago, Indiana post office, said Tom Ahern, ATF spokesman.

It is suspected to be a couple of pipe bombs, said Ahern.

Reports suggest that one person, a possible postal employee, is injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.