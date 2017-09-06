× Pharrell Williams reveals the skincare secret to his youthful look

Pharrell Williams has won Grammys, produced Oscar-nominated films and conquered the world of fashion.

But with all of his career accomplishments, his youthful visage has been one of the things that has most impressed fans.

At 44, Williams doesn’t look his age at all. In a recent interview with Dazed, the musical artist and entrepreneur has revealed the skin care routine that helps him keep aging at bay.

“I exfoliate like a madman,” he said. “When you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you.”

The “Happy” singer seems to think he really needs it.

“To me, the key is just exfoliating, like a monster,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of dead skin. All the time. Like a narcissistic madman.”

In 2014, his seeming lack of aging had the internet accusing him of being a vampire. It got so bad that Williams had to come out and deny he was a prince of darkness.

“No I am not (a vampire),” Pharrell told Time Out London in 2014. “I’m willing to go on record as saying that I don’t drink people’s blood.”

In the Q&A with Dazed, Williams also talked about his relationship with fashion and its ability to serve as a catalyst for change. To add to his list of accolades and business pursuits, Williams recently launched a tennis apparel collection with adidas that evokes a 70s vibe.