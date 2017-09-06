‘Pharma Bro’ offering $5K for lock of Hillary Clinton’s hair

NEW YORK CITY — Martin Shkreli posted on Facebook asking for somebody to obtain a lock of Hillary Clinton’s hair and said he would give the person $5,000 if the “the sequence matches.”

He didn’t elaborate much more than that, but it was enough to get the attention of the Secret Service.

Many said he was encouraging assault as Clinton started her book tour.

He said the Secret Service requested an interview but he declined the interview because his schedule is full.

On Wednesday, he posted once again to his page saying he received “various samples” one of which was waiting for him at home in an anonymous package.

Shkreli is known for hiking the price of a life-saving drug treatment.