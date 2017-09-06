New cat cafe, video arcade let’s ‘cat nerds’ hangout, adopt pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For some it is a dream come true to be sitting in a room surrounded by cats. They can do just that at a new concept in Chicago – a cat cafe and video arcade in one.

Shelly Casey and Christopher Gutierrez spent the last two years doing research. They traveled the world visiting cat cafes. Then they came back to Chicago to draw up their concept.

There are 15 cats at the Catcade and all of them are very social.

For $15, you can spend an hour surrounded by felines. You can watch movies, or try to dominate those video games.

But most importantly, the cats are up for adoption and ready for forever homes.

The Catcade

1235 W. Belmont

$15 for one hour

Reservations can be made at thecatcade.org