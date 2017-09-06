Lunchbreak: Alfredo’s signature meatballs

Executive Chef Jose Torres
Italian Village Restaurants
71 W. Monroe Street
Chicago
(312) 332-7005
italianvillage-chicago.com/
Event:
20th Annual Ferrari Fest
September 10
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Alfredo’s Signature Meatballs
Yield: 40- 6oz meatballs
Ingredients:
10 lbs. ground beef
3 lbs. ground pork
15 eggs, Grade A
1.5 lbs. Parmesan Cheese, grated
1 loaf stale Italian bread (1 lb. loaf, soaked in water)
1/2 lb. fresh garlic, finely chopped
1/2 bunch Italian parsley, finely chopped
1/2 cup salt
1/4 cup black pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine all ingredients together and hand mix well until all ingredients are mixed thoroughly. Roll by hand to the size of a small baseball. Cook meatballs for 30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes. Cook until golden brown.