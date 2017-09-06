Lunchbreak: Alfredo’s signature meatballs

Executive Chef Jose Torres

Italian Village Restaurants

71 W. Monroe Street

Chicago

(312) 332-7005

italianvillage-chicago.com/

Event:

20th Annual Ferrari Fest

September 10

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Alfredo’s Signature Meatballs

Yield: 40- 6oz meatballs

Ingredients:

10 lbs. ground beef

3 lbs. ground pork

15 eggs, Grade A

1.5 lbs. Parmesan Cheese, grated

1 loaf stale Italian bread (1 lb. loaf, soaked in water)

1/2 lb. fresh garlic, finely chopped

1/2 bunch Italian parsley, finely chopped

1/2 cup salt

1/4 cup black pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine all ingredients together and hand mix well until all ingredients are mixed thoroughly. Roll by hand to the size of a small baseball. Cook meatballs for 30 minutes, turning after 15 minutes. Cook until golden brown.