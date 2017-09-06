“It” has police freaking out over random red balloons

(LITITZ, PA) The new movie, “It,” will be in theaters this week, but it’s already freaking out some people.

The movie, based on Stephen King’s novel, features a child murdering clown named, “Pennywise.”

There are scenes where he lures his young victims with a floating red balloon.

That image has been showing up in real life in a small town in Pennsylvania.

The Lititz Police Department posted photos of red balloons that someone tied to sewer grates.

Their Facebook post reads, “A certain movie is coming to theaters in two days, and a local prankster took it upon themselves to promote the movie. We give points for creativity, however we want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons from the grates and we respectfully request they do not do that again.”

The department posted another picture of an officer looking over a balloon with a magnifying glass.

That post reads, “Sooooo our Red Balloon and “IT” post we posted earlier today took on a life its own(no pun intended), and now due to widespread media coverage all over the country and intense public scrutiny and outcry, we have turned the investigation over to our Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation and prosecution of the person(s), errr ah, “thing” responsible. CID wasted no time springing into action, here’s one of them checking for fingerprints with their ever so handy can of “duster.” Don’t worry everyone, we’ll have the person or “thing” responsible in custody in no time, these guys really know what they’re doing! P.S. Don’t tell them that Clowns wear gloves, we want to see how long this keeps them occupied.”