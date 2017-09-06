Heart transplant recipients celebrate life with doctors who saved them at Wrigley Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For most people, finding out they needed a heart transplant would feel like a death sentence. But the people partying at Wrigley Field Wednesday are celebrating just that.

Everyone in the crowd outside Wrigley has a story and they're all celebrating because they are alive to tell it.

It was a reunion of heart transplant recipients and the Advocate Health doctors that helped save them. Some as many as five years out from receiving their new heart, others just months.

"I don't know what it's like to be released from jail but I sure feel like that. I feel wonderful. Everyone asks how I feel now and I say 110 percent," said DeJuan Johnson, a heart transplant recipient.

Wednesday afternoon they got a chance to swap their stories and also got a special behind the scenes tour of Wrigley Field.

An incredible day for those who at one point didn't know how many days they had left.

"I have a lot to celebrate. A lot to celebrate I'm really happy and blessed," said Johnson.

Two of those at Wrigley are still waiting for a heart transplant. They said being around so many people who have had one and are now on the other side of the gate, gives them hope for their day too.