Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The markets took a deep dive yesterday with the Dow dropping 234 points as traders reacted to news of a second powerful hurricane barreling toward the east coast and the North Korean Nuclear Crisis. This is the first time the markets have had a volatile reaction since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas 12 days ago. Financial expert Terry Savage weighs in on the largest single day drop we've seen since August , plus she answers some of your money questions.