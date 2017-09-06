Family of woman killed by member of satanic ‘Ripper Crew’ fighting his release

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMHURST -- The family of a woman who was murdered by a member of a satanic cult 35 years ago is fighting his release from prison at the end of September.

Then 21 years old, Lorry Ann Borowski was kidnapped outside the real estate office where she worked, then tortured, raped and murdered in May 1982. Police charged 22-year-old Thomas Kokoraleis with the crime. He, his brother and two other men, were part of a satanic cult believed to be responsible for the murders of at least 18 women in the west and northwest suburbs in the early 80's.

Under a plea deal, Thomas Kokoraleis got 70 years behind bars. His brother Andrew received the death penalty and was executed by lethal injection before it was abolished in Illinois. Two other men connected to the murders are still behind bars, with one eligible for parole in 2042.

But because of an old sentencing law that allows day-to-day credit for good behavior, Thomas Kokoraleis is eligible to be released at the end of September after serving only half that time.

"It was terrible what he did to her; I am praying, please God I do not want anyone else's daughter to suffer like my daughter did and all the other girls," Lorry's mother Lorraine Borowski said.

Lorry Ann Borowski's family was joined by Attorney Gloria Allred at her graveside Wednesday, announcing that together they hope to put pressure on the state's attorney to block Kokoraleis' scheduled release.

"I'm not a lawyer and I don't know what can be done to keep Lorry's murderer off the streets. All I know is that the man who took Lorry away from me and everyone else who loved her could soon be living a few blocks away," said Liz Soriano, a friend of the victim.

Allred is one of the best attorneys there is, and she says there is a way to prevent the convicted killer's release. If the state's attorney files a petition for a hearing, and proves to a judge that the initial crime was sexually motivated and Kokoraleis is still considered a sexually violent person, a judge could block his release.

"My feeling is that [state's attorney Robert Berlin] and the attorney general are doing everything possible to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file a petition for a civil commitment," Allred said Wednesday. "It's not over 'til it's over - and it's not over yet."