Did you miss 68-cent Garrett Popcorn today? You’ll get 3 more chances

CHICAGO — Garrett Popcorn is celebrating its 68th anniversary by selling 68-cent bags of Garrett Mix Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout September.

So if you missed your opportunity the day we’re posting this (Sept. 6), you’ll still get three more chances on Sept. 13, 20 and 27 to score a super-cheap bag of their signature Garrett Mix, which blends the CaramelCrisp and CheeseCorn flavors into one addictive mixture.

If a mere bag of Garrett Mix isn’t enough for you growing students, college kids and popcorn enthusiasts, Garret is also offering a limited-time “Back to School” deal on its tins, so you can score a whole gallon of the stuff for $19.95, or 2 gallons for $38.95.

Happy snacking.