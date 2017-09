× Daley Plaza now available for private events

CHICAGO –Looking for a place to throw a party? Daley Plaza is now available.

People can now rent the space for special occasions like wedding receptions or corporate events.

Party hosts will be allowed to hang banners and serve alcohol.

Partying at Daley Plaza will cost you anywhere from $2,500 to $5,000.

To apply for a permit to have a private event at the downtown location, visit the City of Chicago’s website.