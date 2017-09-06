Cubs Game Notes For Wednesday @ Pittsburgh

* Since PNC Park opened in 2001, the Cubs have fared better against the Pirates than any other National League opponent in their road games (78-65).

* Since entering the league in 2013, no pitcher has beaten the Cubs more than Gerrit Cole’s nine wins.

*Kris Bryant abecame the first Cub all-time to hit 25 or more home runs in each of their first three seasons to start their MLB career.

* Jose Quintana has been one of the best pitchers in baseball at getting first-pitch strikes (68.0%), trailing only Clayton Kershaw (69.6%).