Cop mistakes camera equipment for gun, shoots news photographer

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio — A news photographer, who works for a small news organization in Ohio, was shot by a police officer who mistook his camera for a weapon.

The photographer, Andy Grimm, works for the New Carlisle News.

Grimm was driving to take pictures of lightning Monday night in New Carlisle, just north of Dayton, when he stopped to take pictures of a traffic stop.

Grimm was setting up his tripod when Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Shaw mistook Grimm’s tripod for a gun and shot him in the abdomen.

Grimm was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery.

He is expected to recover.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.