City Council considering limiting sales of single serve alcohol

CHICAGO — It may soon be harder to purchase single servings of alcohol in Chicago, after midnight.

The City Council is considering an ordinance that would ban stores from selling or giving away wine or liquor that holds less than 25 ounces, between midnight and 7 a.m.

Single containers of beer with less than 41 ounces will also not be sold.

Officials said the goal is to reduce public intoxication, loitering in front of convenience stores and panhandling.

Bars and restaurants would be exempt.