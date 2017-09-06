Chicago mayor to ask Rauner to pass Illinois DACA policy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mayor Emanuel wants Illinois to pass its own DACA policy.

On Wednesday, he'll ask Gov. Bruce Rauner to establish a Bill of Rights for Dreamers.

The mayor has made it no secret that he is a strong supporter of the DACA program.

He called Chicago a “Trump-free zone” in regards to his immigration laws.

Emanuel wants the Dreamers in Illinois to have access to state financial aid, professional licenses and additional protection against deportation.

“To the Dreamers that are here, you are welcomed in the city of Chicago. This is your home and you have nothing to worry about,” the mayor said on Tuesday.

Chicago is suing the Trump administration over its policy of withholding public safety grants from so-called sanctuary cities unless they agree to tougher immigration enforcement.