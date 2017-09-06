Camilla Cleese Stars in Sketch Show Written By Members of Monty Python!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After 50 years of preparation, rare sketches from one of British television’s silliest shows are being presented in America for the very first time for two weeks only.

“At Last the 1948 Show—Live” is written by John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Tim Brooke-Taylor and Marty Feldman, and the cast is headed by Camilla Cleese with Isabeau Dornevil, Iris Kohler, Lauren Lonergan, Kristen Lundberg, Lauren Pizzi, Kim “Howard” Johnson, Michael McCarthy, and Bill Russell.

“At Last the 1948 Show” aired on British television in 1967. Afterward, the network realized they could save a little money by recording over these comedic masterworks, and it was only through the tireless efforts of Wing Commander Volestrangler and others that copies have been found and scripts reconstructed. While a few of these sketches were later re-recorded by Monty Python, and others can be found in the darkest corners of the internet, many simply don’t exist anymore. But now, Chicago audiences can experience them live on stage for the first time ever.