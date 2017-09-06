A viewer asked how to make macarons, so we answered!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A viewer put out the call for help learning to make macarons so we teamed up with Toni Patisserie & Cafe to make it happen in a new segment we're calling, "You Asked For It!"

Meet Candy and her fiance, who's face will be familiar to Chicago football fans.

You can buy these delicious treats at Toni's bakeries in Hinsdale and downtown Chicago... or make them yourself with her recipe below.

RECIPE:

French Macaron Recipe

4 oz Blanched Almond Flour

8 oz Powdered Sugar

5 oz Egg Whites

2 1/2 oz granulated sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp kosher salt

Food gel color if using

Preheat oven to 300 F

Create a template using parchment paper cut to fit your sheet pan. Use a 1 1/2" round cookie cutter or a shot glass to trace circles onto the parchment using a marker. Space them about an inch a part. Cut another piece of parchment to fit you sheet pan and place it over the template. You can reuse the template by gently pulling it out from under the sheet you pipe the macarons on and placing it on another sheet pan and then a new piece of parchment on top.

Sift almond flour and powdered sugar. If a significant amount won't go through your sieve then you will need to grind it in a processor. (If you are using whole almonds process them with the powdered sugar until very finely ground about one minute. Sift and reprocess what doesn't go through the sifter.)

In a bowl of a stand mixer or you can use a bowl and hand mixer combine egg whites, sugar and salt. Mix on medium speed for three minutes. Increase the speed to high and beat for another three minutes and then increase the speed to the highest speed for another 3 minutes. Turn off mixer and add the vanilla extract and the food gel color if you are using it. A few drops will give you a nice shade use a few more drops for a deeper color. Beat one more minute on the highest speed. Your meringue should be stiff and dry. When you pull out beater a large clump should cling to the beater and stay put. Gently tap it on the side of the bowl to get the meringue off beater.

Add all of the dry almond mixture into the bowl and fold it into the egg whites using a rubber spatula scrape the bottom of the bowl and fold into the center. You do not need to be gentle the goal is to deflate the egg whites. Continue folding and scraping for about a total of 40 strokes. The batter should run off the spatula and be slightly shiny. It should dissolve back into the batter in the bowl after about 20 seconds. If it looks like runny pancake batter you have gone too far.

Fill your piping bag fitted with a round piping tip about 1/2 full and twist end to close. Pipe mounds onto your prepared sheet pans stopping just before the edge of the template. You can end your piped macaron with a sharp turning stroke to cut of the point. After all of the macarons are piped tap the sheet pan against the counter twice, then rotate the sheet pan and tap two more times on the opposite side. This will eliminate any large bubbles that can cause cracks and will level tops.

Let the macarons sit on the sheet pans for about 15 to 25 minutes until the tops are dry to touch and no longer sticky.

Bake the macarons for about 18 minutes or until they will peel away from the parchment paper. Let them cool before filling with desired filling.

Chambord Truffle Filling

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 cup Semi Chocolate Chips

1/4 cup Seedless Raspberry Jam

2 Tablespoons of Butter

2 Tablespoons of Chambord Raspberry Liquor

Bring the cream to a boil in a small sauce pan.

Off heat add the chocolate chips, and butter, swirl pan to immerse chocolate. Let stand for a couple of minutes until chocolate has melted and then stir in Raspberry Jam and Chambord. Pour into a bowl and let sit at room temperature until the ganache is a pipeable consistency. You can whisk it up a little to make it more fluffy.

Fill a piping bag fitted with a round tip about half full.

Turn half of the macaron shells flat side up and pipe the ganache onto the shell not quite to the edges. Top with another macaron shell an press down just until filling comes to the edge.