CHICAGO – A 14-year-old who was shot Tuesday evening has died, officials said.

The teen was shot in the 8000 block of South Manistee around 5 p.m. Tuesday. He was shot in the stomach and the leg.

Police said he was on the sidewalk when the offender approached the victim and fired shots.

He was taken to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead Wednesday.

The teen was a documented gang member.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating this as a homicide.