How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senators Durbin and Graham discuss bipartisan DREAM Act

Posted 1:59 PM, September 5, 2017, by

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are scheduled to discuss their bipartisan DREAM Act, which would allow young immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally to earn permanent residence and eventually American citizenship.