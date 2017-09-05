U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are scheduled to discuss their bipartisan DREAM Act, which would allow young immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally to earn permanent residence and eventually American citizenship.
WATCH LIVE: U.S. Senators Durbin and Graham discuss bipartisan DREAM Act
