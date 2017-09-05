Chicago DREAMers fear deportation after DACA rescinded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Nearly 800,000 people, more than 40,000 in Illinois, who grew up in the United States now risk being deported as the Trump administration officially rescinded the DACA program on Tuesday.

Students and staff at the Chicago Math and Science Academy in Rogers Park reacted to the announcement.

“I am worried about being deported, getting all of my opportunities taken away by just one decision by a president,” one student said.

“A lot of these kids are now living in a great deal of uncertainty and fear and turmoil. They certainty can’t be expected to be their best selves and do their best learning when they’re in fear for their future,” Darrell Tienou-Gustafson, Chicago Math and Science Academy said.

The program will be phased out over the next six months leaving the fates of DREAMers in the hands of Congress to pass permanent immigration legislation.

The Department of Homeland Security will stop processing any new applications while the program is phased out.

If Congress does not act, nearly 300,000 people could begin to lose their protected status as early as March 2018.