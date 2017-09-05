The Shades Perform a New Song!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Shades harmony-drenched sound drives across the country on a wind-swept, harmony-drenched road trip with friends, family, and an intoxicating summer breeze.

The Shades are a Chicago-based pop trio comprised of NBC The Voice’s Andrew DeMuro, and brothers Phil and Mark Jacobson. Equipped primarily with their voices and acoustic guitars, The Shades have developed a signature sound that encompasses elements of popular music from folk & rock, to soul & R&B. Impressive arrangements and tight harmonies are the hallmarks of The Shades’ original music, and critics across generations have taken notice. In 2015, their original song, ‘Take You Home,’ was featured in American Songwriter Magazine as a ‘Daily Discovery,’ and was chosen as one of ten finalists in NewSong Music’s International Songwriting Competition. The group received further honors in 2016 when lead vocalist Andrew DeMuro was selected as a member of Adam Levine's team on Season 11 of NBC's The Voice. Having graced a variety of Chicago’s stages, including House of Blues, Schuba’s, City Winery & Navy Pier, The Shades took to the studio for much of 2016 in preparation for the release of their first major recorded effort, a six-song EP entitled, ‘Miles Made of Inches.’ Singles ‘Take You Home’ & ‘The Wildfire’ were released on all digital platforms in early 2017. The full EP is set to drop on October 6th, 2017.