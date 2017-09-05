Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially back

CHICAGO – Fall’s not here just yet — but one of its staples is.

Pumpkin Spice Lattes are officially back at Starbucks. Several Starbucks locations were already selling it, but it wasn’t officially available until Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time people have been confused over the drink’s availability.

There was a similar issue last year.

Starbucks says 200 million Pumpkin Spice Lattes have been sold in its first 10 years of existence.

Last week, Starbucks posted a live stream to announce the popular drinks return.