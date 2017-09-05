South Side pastor helps bring peace to violent neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Father Matt O’Donnell has been a priest serving on Chicago's South Side for years.

But amid Chicago’s violence, Father O’Donnell has taken his message of peace, love and hope from the pulpit to the streets, in hopes of reaching everyone in his community.

“I live here in the rectory and many nights during the course of a week, the sound of the night is gunshots,” he said.

In a community riddled with gun violence, he knows he has his work cut out for him.

He’s been the pastor at St. Columbanus Catholic Church for the past four years in Chicago’s Park Manor neighborhood.

He’s worked tirelessly to bring hope to a community that is constantly under siege.