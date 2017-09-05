South Shore golf clubs send balls flying, hitting residents with property damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jory Dukes, a South Shore resident, says his story is not an isolated incident-golf balls come flying out of the South Shore golf club regularly. Last month, one bad shot--took out his car window, but now he's on the hook for the damages.

"We always say, I wonder if a golf ball is ever going to hit someone's car,” said Dukes.

Dukes and his girlfriend have been saying it all summer long. He lives at 67th and clyde on the south side and just steps from the south shore golf course. Then it happened... August 9th around 5pm.

"My girlfriend and I heard a little thump…sure enough we came down...a small hole size of a golf ball and the golf ball sitting right next to the car,” said Dukes.

His 2013 dodge charger took the hit. The rear windshield undeniably damaged. The evidence at his feet. But who's to blame? How do you handle it?

"With golf balls it's tough because you don't necessarily know who did it,” said Kim Danlow, a State Farm Agent.

And frankly, golfers inside the once stately and prized jewel of the South Side may not know they even hit a ball off the course and into the neighborhood. For insurance agents like Danlow, it all comes down to their client's deductible ranging anywhere from $500 to $2500 depending on their policy.

"We need to get the car repaired and that is the primary focus. So in order to do that quickly, it's going to be under your own insurance policy and if we can see that somebody specifically did it, it's possible the claims adjuster may or may not be able to talk with that person,” said Danlow.

But the chances of that are pretty slim. So what did Dukes do? He paid for it himself. $220 for a new windshield. Forget any claims. Then he filed some paper work with the Chicago Park District who owns the South Shore golf course.

"I completed the claim form, submitted it on line as well as mailed a copy in to the Chicago park district, the way they told me to on the website,” said Dukes.

Then he waited a week before pursuing the management company who runs the golf course.... Leaving 3 messages with the director there.

Still nothin'.

The Chicago Park District tells wgn they have no comment. And the woman who is in charge of managing the course doesn't have permission to speak with wgn directly. And this is tiger woods next project. The course he's been hired to re-design...hopefully raising the fences from 7 feet, 7 inches in height that's there today, to something that can actually keep the golf balls off the sidewalks and on the greens. At least that is what dukes is hoping for.

These days, he's the only one looking forward to the end of the golf season.

“I don't mind people playing golf and enjoying themselves, but i don't think people's property should be damaged and people could risk getting hurt as the result of a fun game of golf,” said Dukes.

Dukes is anxiously awaiting a reply from the park district. It's been a month now. In the meantime, he proposes some signage warning residents and pedestrians about the unexpected golf ball overhead that may fly your way from time to time.