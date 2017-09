WASHINGTON D.C. — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has a new job.

Politico reports he’s going to be a paid speaker. Spicer signed with Worldwide Speakers Group, Politico said.

His first event is Monday in New York.

Spicer left the White House in July and has not commented on his new job.

The company that signed him said audiences will benefit from his candor, wit, and insight.