New York lawmaker sues state for ruining her sex life

NEW YORK CITY — An official in New York is suing the state for ruining her sex life.

Assemblywoman Michele Titus claims she has not had sex with her husband ever since he got fired three years ago.

Titus and her husband, Eric DeBerry, filed the lawsuit in August and accused the New York State Unified Court System of wrongful termination and discriminating against black workers, the New York Daily News reports.

Her husband was a court officer until he was fired for cursing out a civilian.

Their lawsuit said that after his firing, his wife didn’t want to be with him since he was always agitated, short tempered, and defensive.

The state has not commented.