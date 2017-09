Tu Bloom

www.tubloom.com/

Tips:

Make a list of the flowers/vegetables you want to collect seeds from whether it be your garden or family/friend’s garden.

Gather small/medium resealable containers to lay your seeds out after collecting.

Pinpoint a cool dry place where you can air dry your fresh seeds after collecting.

Properly label and date your seeds.

Don’t throw older seed packets away. Do a seed viability test. Its quick and easy.