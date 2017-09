A man in North Carolina faces murder charges after he reportedly told police he killed his wife because he drank too much cough medicine.

Police say Matthew Phelps called 9-1-1 over the weekend.

They say he told them he took too much cold medicine, had a bad dream, and then woke up to find his wife stabbed to death on the floor.

Phelps said he took the medicine because he had trouble sleeping.

He’s being held without bond and is due back in court Tuesday.