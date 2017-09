× Man dies while detained by Chicago police

CHICAGO — A man died after being detained by Chicago police.

This happened Monday night near 16th and Pulaski in the Lawndale neighborhood around 8 p.m.

Police said they were questioning the man about a robbery when he became unresponsive.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner will determine how he died.

The man’s name has not been released yet.