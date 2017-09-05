Lunchbreak: Hanger steak with au gratin potatoes, sauteed spinach, pickled carrots and broccoli sauce

Executive Chef Luis Pindter

Range

1119 W. Webster

Chicago

(773) 549-5747

http://rangechicago.com/

Hunger Action Month

86 Hunger

Greater Chicago Food Depository

4100 W. Ann Lurie Place

Chicago

(773) 247-3663

www.chicagosfoodbank.org

Event:

32nd Annual Hunger Walk

September 16

Walk steps off at 8:30 a.m.

Jackson Park

Chicago

To register:

www.classy.org/

Hanger Steak with Au Gratin Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach, Pickled Carrots and Broccoli Sauce

Ingredients:

1 portion hanger steak

1 lb. fresh broccoli, cut to medium pieces

5 medium Idaho potatoes, cut into quarter inch thick slices

3 medium zucchini, sliced into quarter inch thick

20 oz or 2.5 cups aged white cheddar, grated and divided into 2

1/2 cup Le Rouge Cheese, grated (or aged Parmesan cheese)

1 8 oz cream cheese, sliced

1 cup vegetable oil

1 lb. baby spinach

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1 bunch fresh parsley, divided into 2

4 springs fresh rosemary, finely chopped, divide into 2

4 springs fresh thyme, finely chopped, divide into 2

2 cups heavy cream, divided into 2

4 Tbs sugar

1/2 Tbs salt

1 cup apple cider vinegar

2 medium size carrots washed and shaved (with peeler)

1/4 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp mustard seed

Directions:

Hanger Steak

Salt and pepper the hanger steak and set aside. Cook the steak last since it is thin and best cooked medium rare.

Au Gratin:

In a medium sauce pan, pour in vegetable oil and heat. Once oil is warm, place in sliced potatoes till they turn golden brown. Once this is done place is a baking container and alternate potatoes, zucchini, sliced cream cheese, 1 1/2 cups aged white cheddar cheese and 1 cup grated Le Rouge (or Aged Parmesan cheese) and end up with potatoes on top. Once this done pour 1 cup of heavy cream and then bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Broccoli Sauce:

In a medium pot place in 1c of chicken stock (homemade or store bought) bring to a simmer and then drop in broccoli and cook till tender. Once this is done remove from heat and place broccoli in a blender saving some of the liquid (might need some for sauce in blender). Puree the broccoli and while in the blender mix in the rest of the aged white cheddar, lemon zest, heavy cream and fresh parsley. Blend till smooth and set aside.

Herb Butter:

In a small bowl mix together the softened butter, half of the fresh rosemary and thyme. Season with salt and pepper. Place in cooler to harden.

Quick Pickled Carrots:

In a medium pot mix together apple cider vinegar, the remaining fresh rosemary and thyme with the mustard seeds, sugar and salt. Bring to a soft boil. Once the brine reached soft boil temperature turn off heat and pour over shaved carrots and let that sit for a couple hours.

Sauteed Spinach:

Take a Tablespoon of the herb butter and melt in a saute pan. Once the butter is melted add the spinach and just sauteed till spinach is cooked (It will cook fast so be careful not to overcook).

Putting dish together:

Lightly oil a saute pan and cook steak for about 3-4 mins on each side depending on how you prefer your steaks cooked. Once reached desired temperature set aside for a couple minutes and then cut on the bias. Cut Au gratin in to small squares. Place on square on the plate and add 1/2 cup of grated Le Rouge cheese or aged Parmesan. Spoon out about 2 Tbs of the broccoli sauce on to the plate and then place steak on top, as well as a piece of the herb butter (about a Tablespoon or so). Top off with the pickled carrots. Place the sautéed spinach by the steak.