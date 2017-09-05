Lil Wayne released from Chicago hospital after seizures: report

CHICAGO — Lil Wayne has been released from a Chicago hospital after experiencing seizures.

TMZ reports that the rapper will be taking off two weeks from his tour.

On Sunday, Wayne was reportedly found unconscious in his room at the Westin on Michigan Avenue and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he had another minor seizure.

Wayne is epileptic and has been hospitalized several times for seizures. One episode in 2013 was nearly fatal.

His daughter Regina Carter tweeted her dad is “doing fine” and thanked fans for their concern, adding “don’t believe everything you hear.”

My dad is doing fine everyone ! Thanks for the concerns😘😘 you guys are amazing 😇 — Love me (@reginae_carter1) September 4, 2017