Hundreds gather at Federal Plaza to protest end of DACA

The end of the DACA program has sparked protests across the country.

In Chicago’s Federal Plaza, an estimated crowd of 600 people gathered to express their anger at President Trump for rescinding DACA, which currently shields undocumented immigrants who were brought to the US as children.

Attorney general Jeff sessions announced the end of the program this morning. It was instituted by President Obama in 2012.

The program will wind down in the next six months and stop accepting new applications before it comes to an end next march.