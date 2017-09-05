How are hurricane names selected?

Dear Tom,

The odds of a hurricane having my name is remote, but in 2019 “G” will be a female name again. How can I convince the powers that be to name it for me?

— Gitel Hesselberg

Dear Gitel,

Atlantic Basin tropical cyclones are named from a set of six lists of alternating men’s and women’s names selected by a committee of the World Meteorological Organization. Because Gitel is not on any current list, the odds are nil that your namesake will be roaming the Atlantic any time soon. Each list consists of 21 names consisting of a mix of English, French and Spanish origin, the primary languages of the North Atlantic Basin — eliminating the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z. The current “G” storms starting with 2017 —Gert, Gordon, Gabrielle, Gonzalo, Grace and Gaston. Should a female “G” storm name be retired, you could petition the WMO committee for Gitel.

Atlantic Basin tropical cyclones are named from a set of six lists of alternating men’s and women’s names selected by a committee of the World Meteorological Organization.