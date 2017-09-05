Utah high school fines students for being late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANSBURY PARK, Utah -- A high school is fining students if they arrive to class late.

Students at Stansbury High School in Utah will receive a warning if they are consistently late to class. After the warning, the student will receive a $3 fine. If the tardiness continues, the fee goes up to $5.

The school administration said it is their way of encouraging students to not spend too much time in the school's hallways.

Some parents are not happy with the new policy because they believe it is a temporary fix to students arriving to class on time.

If students are unable to pay their fines they have an option to take a lunch detention or show a clean tardy attendance for a few weeks.

School administrators said the money collected from the fines will go towards a fund for student incentives.