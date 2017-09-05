Father gets revenge on sleeping babysitter

A father did more than fire his babysitter after he caught her sleeping on the job.

The dad, named Christopher, had left for work before he came back home to pick some paperwork.

That’s when he found his babysitter, named Sarah, sleeping on the couch.

He took a picture of her, before he took his children, and left the house.

When the babysitter woke up, she didn’t know where the kids were so she panicked.

She called the father, but he wouldn’t pick up.

That led to a flurry of text messages.

While texting back and forth, Christopher asked his babysitter, “Where are my f****** kids Sarah?”

She responded with, “If I knew I wouldn’t be blowing up your phone!!”

15 minutes of texting had passed before the father told the truth.

He texted, “I took my f****** kids at 10. Get out of my f****** house! I may be pressing charges on you for neglecting my f****** kids.”

He went on to say she was fired and that he was going to report her to the police.

The father posted the picture and the text messages online.

It’s not clear if he actually went to the police.