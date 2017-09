Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Bears offensive lineman Charles Leno Jr. is fresh off a four-year contract extension and now he's looking to continue his success from the last few seasons.

Leno talked to Pat Tomasulo on the WGN Morning News about getting ready for the season opener against Atlanta, how Mike Glennon has become a leader this preseason, and he gives an update on Kyle Long the football player and roommate.

The Bears and Falcons kick off the season Sunday at noon along the lakefront.