Blue Man Group in Chicago hosts open casting call Wednesday

CHICAGO -- Next month will mark the 20th anniversary of Blue Man Group in Chicago. The show is still going strong at the Briar Street Theatre in the Lakeview neighborhood, but they are looking for new Blue Men -- and women!

The show will host an open call for auditions tomorrow from from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Briar Street Theatre. For more information, go to bluemangroup.com/casting.

Callum Grant has been a with Blue Man Group for 10-plus years, and joined theChicago production in March 2015. He put WGN's Dean Richards through the Blue Man Group test -- watch how he did in the player above!