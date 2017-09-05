Arrieta to miss 1-2 starts with hamstring strain

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 04: Jake Arrieta #49 of the Chicago Cubs is helped off the field by Cubs Assistant Athletic Trainer Ed Halbur after an apparent injury in the third inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 4, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
Cubs Pitcher Jake Arrieta will miss 1-2 starts after an MRI Tuesday revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Arrieta injured the hamstring in the 3rd inning of Monday’s loss in Pittsburgh. Arrieta grabbed the back of his right leg after throwing a pitch, he tried to continue but was unable to do so.
John Lackey will now start for the Cubs Friday, Mike Montgomery Saturday, and Kyle Hendricks Sunday. The Cubs are hosting second place Milwaukee this weekend.