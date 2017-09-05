Arrieta to miss 1-2 starts with hamstring strain

Cubs Pitcher Jake Arrieta will miss 1-2 starts after an MRI Tuesday revealed a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Arrieta injured the hamstring in the 3rd inning of Monday’s loss in Pittsburgh. Arrieta grabbed the back of his right leg after throwing a pitch, he tried to continue but was unable to do so.

John Lackey will now start for the Cubs Friday, Mike Montgomery Saturday, and Kyle Hendricks Sunday. The Cubs are hosting second place Milwaukee this weekend.