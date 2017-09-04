Woman rescued from Chicago River

CHICAGO — A woman was rescued from the Chicago River early Monday morning.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

A Chicago Fire Department SCUBA team found the woman in the water below the Michigan Avenue bridge.

“Witnesses say they saw her jump in the water from the second level off the bridge. We did a surface rescue,” Patrick Maloney, Spec. Operations Battalion Chief, said.

They pulled the woman out of the water and took her to northwestern hospital.

She’s in good condition.

On Sunday, a man died after he fell into the Chicago River.

The man was under the Cermak bridge in the 2200 block of S. Canal St. when he fell in.

He was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital.