White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Cleveland

* The Indians beat the Tigers, 11-1, yesterday, sweeping four in Detroit over the weekend, and winning their 11th straight game overall – tied for the longest win streak in MLB this season (also Astros and Dodgers). Cleveland has plated 10+ runs 19 times in 2017 (tied for second most in the majors).

* Chicago defeated Tampa Bay, 6-2, at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, taking two of three over the weekend from the Rays, and improving to 11-6 in its last 17 home games overall. The White Sox have won three straight series at Guaranteed Rate Field for the second time of the season.

* The Indians have won seven of 12 meetings overall with the White Sox in 2017. Including two shutouts, Cleveland has won both series versus Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

* Trevor Bauer went 6.0 innings and allowed just one run last Wednesday against the Yankees, winning his third straight start, and improving to 7-0 with a 2.45 ERA in his last eight starts overall. Bauer is 2-1 with a 4.12 ERA in his last three outings versus the White Sox in Chicago.

* James Shields allowed four runs (all earned) in 5.0 IP against the Twins at Target Field last Tuesday, taking the loss, and dropping to 0-4 with a 6.75 ERA in his last 10 starts. Shields has five quality starts in his last seven outings versus the Indians (3-1 with a 3.38 ERA in those seven starts).

* Jose Ramirez had three doubles and two home runs on Sunday, tying the MLB record for most extra-base hits in a single game all-time. Ramirez is the third Indian to record five extra-base hits in a game (also Lou Boudreau in 1946 and Kelly Shoppach in 2008).