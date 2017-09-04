Where to watch and vote for Chicago films competing in a unique festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jerry Vasilatos, organizer for Chicago's 48 Hour Film Project, joins us to talk about this fun festival that YOU can participate in, by voting.

The 48 Hour Film Project's mission is to advance filmmaking and promote filmmakers. Through its festival/competition, the Project encourages filmmakers and would-be filmmakers to get out there and make movies. The tight deadline of 48 hours puts the focus squarely on the filmmakers—emphasizing creativity and teamwork skills. While the time limit places an unusual restriction on the filmmakers, it is also liberating by putting an emphasis on "doing" instead of "talking."