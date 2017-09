× Tourist stabbed in New York City while taking photos

NEW YORK CITY — Police in New York are searching for a suspect after a tourist was stabbed near Central Park Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man from Brazil was by himself taking pictures.

He was in a crowded area in the park when someone stabbed him from behind.

The suspect then escaped into the crowd.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are reviewing security footage in hopes of identifying the suspect.