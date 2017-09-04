Temperatures on downward slide behind cold front

A cold front will move from north to south through the Chicago area this Labor Day, passing through the city about midday. Cloudiness and a few brief showers/thunderstorms may precede and accompany the front with stronger storms far south and east later in the day. Temperatures will surge into the 80s ahead of the front and then drop back into the 70s/60s as winds shift northwest behind the frontal boundary. A strong fall-like northerly jet stream flow will dominate the remainder of the workweek with daytime temperatures here struggling to warm out of the 60s.

Keep an eye on dangerous Hurricane Irma. Indications are the storm will move through the Leeward Islands early this week, threatening Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, while taking a northwest tack, approaching the east coast of Florida this coming weekend.