CHICAGO – Starting Wednesday, the Shedd Aquarium will have 24 consecutive free days for Illinois residents.

The free admission will cover special exhibits, aquatic shows, and the Stingray Touch sessions.

The Jazzin’ at the Shedd event will also be free this month.

The after-hours event is usually $20 and features skyline views with some cocktails.

Free admission at the Shedd runs through September 30.